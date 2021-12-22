Protect your little one’s hearing with a new low on Made for Amazon BuddyPhones at $25

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering the Volume Limiting Bluetooth Kids’ BuddyPhones for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is 37% off the “Made for Amazon” headphones and the lowest price we have tracked. The “Award Winning Safe Audio for Kids” headphones feature a speciality design with built-in volume-limiting circuitry to protect your title ones hearing at the “WHO-recommended level of 85dB.” You’ll also find a hypoallergenic design with four listening modes (TravelMode-94dB (max), KidsMode-85dB (max), ToddlerMode -75dB (max) and StudyMode), 18 hours of battery life per charge, Bluetooth connectivity, a travel bag, and a fun set of personalization stickers. Head below for more details. 

The Belkin SoundForm Mini Kids Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones come in at a touch less than today’s lead deal, but you can save even more with the iClever HS01 Kids model at just over $11 Prime shipped right now. They feature a similar volume limiter setting alongside a particularly fun design with adorable built-in ears and several color options. 

Speaking of the kids and a wonderful way for them to enjoy their new headphones, we are still tracking some Black Friday pricing on Amazon’s Fire tablet lineup. You’ll find the kids models starting from $60 alongside some of the other options in the lineup from just $35 shipped. Browse through all of those deals right here

More on the BuddyPhones:

  • Safe Audio: With four distinct listening modes, the BuddyPhones PlayTime can be tailored to your child’s needs and environment. TravelMode-94dB (max), KidsMode-85dB (max), ToddlerMode -75dB (max) and StudyMode. Our patented StudyMode is a groundbreaking first for kids that produces crisp, clear vocals for listening to or watching lessons.
  • Key Features: Connect wirelessly using Bluetooth for up to 18 hours on one charge- great for daily use and airplane travel. Choose from 4 Safe Audio listening settings.
  • Space-saving foldable headband. Comes with a set of expressive personalization stickers!
  • WHAT’S INCLUDED?: BuddyPhones Pop Time Headphones with washable earpads, Micro USB charge cord, Cable for wired audio, Travel Bag and Decorative stickers.

