Ninja’s Foodi Convection Air Fry Oven up to $100 off: Refurb $100 or new at $140 shipped

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja Foodi SP101 Digital Convection Air Fry Oven at $99.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but it’ll cost you an additional $6 otherwise. You’ll also find new units marked down to $139.99 shipped at Amazon right now. Regularly $200 new, it is currently selling for $170 at Walmart with today’s offers being the lowest price we can find and starting at $16 below our previous refurbished mention on similar models. This countertop cooker can air roast, air broil, and bake alongside featuring bagel, toast, dehydrate, and keep warm functions. That’s on top of the air fryer capabilities, enough space for up to 13-inch pizzas, and digital temperature controls. The refurbished option ships with a 90-day Woot warranty and similar Ninja cookers carry 4+ star ratings from hundreds at Walmart. More details below.

If you don’t need the oven capabilities, consider the Instant Vortex 5.7-Quart Air Fryer at $80 shipped instead. Still shipping in time for Christmas, you can get this one under the tree at $20 off the going rate. Just don’t expect to get the baking action like you’ll find on the all-in-one oven model above. Or, just grab the 2-quart Chefman TurboFry and call it a day at $37 shipped.

We are also still tracking some great deals on Insignia’s family-sized air fryer oven at $70 off the going rate. This is a 10-quart cooker that can feed the entire family in one go as well as the ability to handle rotisserie jobs, preheating, and dehydration. Head over to our home goods guide for additional notable price drops on kitchenware, office furniture, personal care gear, and more.

More on the Foodi SP101 Digital Convection Air Fry Oven:

Air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, bagel, toast, dehydrate, and keep warm all in one powerful 1800-watt appliance. Up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. Tested against hand-cut, deep-fried French fries. 45% larger usable pan cooking area vs. The flat surface area of the Cuisinart toa-60 and toa-65 pan. Fits a 13″ Pizza, up to 9 slices of toast or 6 chicken breasts (6-8 oz. Each).

