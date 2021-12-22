Create a more comfortable guest room with an 8-drawer dresser at $56 shipped (33% off)

33% off $56

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 8-Drawer Dresser for $55.99 shipped. Typically priced at $84, today’s offer takes $28 off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Want to affordably add some stylish storage to your space? If so, this dresser is here to save the day. The entire unit spans 31.5 by 11.8 by 32.1 inches and is split up between a total of eight drawers. The frame is made of steel and each drawer compartment features a fabric design that allows this piece to stand out from the style offered by typical dressers.

Keep your new dresser tidier than ever with a couple of Amazon Basics Dresser Organizers at $10 Prime shipped. Each one provides 24 compartments that are perfect for storing socks, ties, undergarments, and more. Measurements work out to 6 by 2 by 13.5 inches, allowing them to easily fit in most drawers.

And since we’re talking home-friendly upgrades, be sure to check out this spacious 63-inch computer desk at just $65 shipped. This is just one of many other deals that you can currently find in our dedicated home goods guide. Peruse the full list to find many options that can still arrive ahead of Christmas.

SONGMICS 8-Drawer Dresser features:

  • Is your should-be relaxing home taken over by scattered blankets, magazines, and clothes? Check out this solution—stash them in this vertical dresser with 8 drawers, and a calm and happy home is not far away 
  • The rustic brown top surface, the matte black metal, and faux suede texture unite to lend a charming vibe to your space. Addicted to details? The brown faux leather pulls and label holders are the cherry on top 

