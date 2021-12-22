CubiCubi’s spacious 63-inch computer desk levels up your office at $65 shipped (Reg. $80+)

Tespo Store (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the CubiCubi 63-inch Computer Desk for $64.99 shipped. Generally sold for $80 or higher, today’s deal takes $15 off and delivers a price that has only been beaten twice before. Give your office or game room a refreshed appearance with a new desk that’s headlined by a two-tone design. This specific model boasts a 63- by 23.6-inch surface, which should provide more than enough space for you to work and play. Everything is upheld by a steel frame which offers plenty of strength for peripherals, a couple of monitors, and much more. There’s even an iron hook for stowing a pair of headphones underneath your desk.

While you’re at it, why not also grab UGREEN’s desk-friendly humidifier at $15 Prime shipped? It operates quietly and is said to emit “no more than 38 decibels” of noise. The compact nature of this unit ensures that its tank is easy to refill whenever it runs out of water. Having this nearby is something you’re bound to appreciate throughout the winter and beyond.

And if you need a new mouse for your office, be sure to scope out today’s roundup. There you’ll find a variety of Logitech and Razer offerings priced as low as $30. Keep the ball rolling when you check out the latest offers in our Mac accessory and PC gaming guides.

CubiCubi 63-inch Computer Desk features:

Modern Simple Style computer desk has an industrial charm appearance, will be a beautiful décor for your home.

Spacious & Sturdy: This desk provides ample space for writing, studying, gaming and other home office activities.

