Sun Joe’s 2050 PSI electric pressure washer delivers 1.8GPM water flow at $79 (Save 50%)

Walmart is offering the Sun Joe 2050PSI 1.8GPM Electric Pressure Washer (SPX2688-MAX) for $79 shipped. Down from a $159 going rate direct and $89 sale price over the Black Friday holiday, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before earlier this month. This pressure washer is a great off-season buy as it delivers 2050 PSI of cleaning power with 1.8GPM of water flow for removing the “toughest” grime outside your home. In the package, you get a 35-foot power cord and 20-foot high-pressure hose too, giving a total of 55 feet of cleaning reach. Top that off with the fact that this model is electric-powered and doesn’t require any gas or oil to function and you have a solid experience all around. Head below for more.

If you’re wanting to use the pressure washer listed above to clean your home, then picking up this Sun Joe Power Scrubbing Broom is an absolute must. It’s only $33 on Amazon and makes taking care of built-up gunk on your home’s siding and more a breeze.

Once you’re done cleaning outside, be sure to have Amazon’s Smart Soap Dispenser inside and ready to help you clean up hands-free. Just wave your hand and soap will be dispensed into your palm for easy cleanup. Down from its normal going rate of $55, you’ll pay just $41 to pick up this easy-to-use kitchen upgrade.

More on the Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer:

GRIME FIGHTER. Tackle your toughest home, outdoor and auto-cleaning tasks with next-generation grime fighting technology: SPX2688-MAX 13-Amp Electric Pressure Washer from SUN JOE®. When grime gets the upper hand, fight back against your toughest home, outdoor and auto cleaning tasks with SPX2688-MAX. Combining the power of gas with the performance of an electric, MAX is made for those who expect the most out of their machines. It’s packed with the most-requested features for your most challenging chores — like a rugged 20-foot high-pressure hose, on-board 1 liter foam cannon, a 35-foot power cord with built-in GFCI, and exclusive Total Stop System technology to save both pump and power when the trigger is not engaged. SPX2688-MAX’s eco-friendly 13-amp electric motor packs a powerful punch – up to 2050 PSI (at initial discharge per CSA internal pressure testing) – to break down dirt and grime.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!