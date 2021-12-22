Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser matching 2nd-best price with holiday shipping at $41 (Reg. $55)

Amazon is now offering its Smart Soap Dispenser for $40.99 shipped. Regularly $55, today’s is within just $3 of the Cyber Monday all-time low, matching the second-best price we have tracked, and a great time to bring one home for the family. This is a particularly hygienic option for liquid hand soap with a no-contact, hands-free operation, rechargeable batteries (last up to 3-months), and a series of on-board LED light timers that help to encourage folks to follow the CDC-recommended 20-seconds of hand washing. Compatibility with your Echo smart gear allows for custom Alexa routines including the ability to have your Echo automatically “play songs, jokes, and more” while you and the family are washing up. Learn even more about the Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser in our launch coverage and head below for additional details.

This popular alternative from Nozama provides a similar feature set, albeit without the Alexa and Echo integration, for under $28 shipped. It also does away with the stark white design in favor of a more sleek stainless steel approach, which may or may not match your decor and tastes even more. 

While we are tracking a return to Black Friday pricing on Amazon’s Fire tablet lineup starting from just $30 each, we also have a new all-time low ready and waiting on its brand new smart thermostat. Now marked down to $48, you can bring home the intelligent climate control system at the best price we have ever tracked ahead of holiday gifting and cooler winter months. All of the details you’ll need are right here

More on the Amazon Smart Alexa Soap Dispenser:

  • Make handwashing count – The automatic dispenser’s 20-second timer lights up as you lather, guiding you to wash for the CDC-recommended minimum amount of time.
  • Add speakers – Use with a compatible Echo device to create an Alexa Routine and have your Echo automatically play songs, jokes, and more when you wash.
  • Variable dispensing – Control how much soap you get by changing how far under the nozzle you place your hand.
  • Power up – A single charge keeps the battery going for up to 3 months.
  • Easy to clean – You can rinse the splash-resistant dispenser in the sink.

