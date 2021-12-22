Prepare to banish ugly Christmas sweaters with two under-bed storage organizers at $7 (42% off)

YH-Goods (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering two ZOBER Under-Bed Storage Bag Organizers for $6.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, you’d generally spend closer to $12, which leaves you with 42% in savings while ushering in the lowest price we have tracked. Quickly declutter your room or prepare to quickly switch out seasonal clothes with these handy under-bed storage organizers. Each unit spans 42 by 18 by 6 inches, yielding a flat and slim design that will not only fit under the bed, but also in a wide variety of other spaces. A lightweight form-factor ensures these storage solutions will be easy to move from one place to another.

ZOBER Under-Bed Storage Bag Organizer features:

ALL-IN-ONE-A convenient bag to store all of your holiday accessories. Perfect for organizing the mounds of ornaments, figurines, garlands, twinkly lights, and wreaths lying around before the holiday. After the holidays the bag stores it all- in one place-for the year.

SPACE-SAVER-Specially built in a low and compact fashion, this bag easily slides under any standard-sized bed. A sturdy handle is attached to the side, allowing you to easily slide it under and out of beds and carry it around the house.

