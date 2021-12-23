ElecJet Apollo Ultra graphene portable battery recharges from 0% to 100% in under 30 minutes

Portable batteries are something that we have all used at some point in time. They’re great for charging up on-the-go, but the problem has always been that you needed to recharge the battery when you got home… and that was always the disconnect for me. I have several batteries at home and cycle between which one I use based on which was last plugged in because they take forever to recharge. Well, the ElecJet Apollo Ultra aims to change that. With the ability to go from 0-100% in under 30 minutes, the Apollo Ultra could change the game for portable batteries. Keep reading to find a launch discount and more information on this unique portable power pack.

Zero to 100% in under 30 minutes

The flagship feature for the ElecJet Apollo Ultra is the fact that it can recharge from 0% to 100% in under 30 minutes. In fact, the company claims that it can fully charge in just 27 minutes, to be exact. This is a “record-breaking” speed, brought by being made from graphene instead of lithium-ion.

Graphene also allows the Apollo Ultra the ability to endure 2,500 cycles instead of the standard 500 cycles that traditional lithium-ion batteries bring. This means that if you charged and ran dead the Apollo Ultra, it would last nearly seven years before it would begin to degrade in a noticeable way. Compare that to the 1.5 years that lithium lasts, and it’s a stark difference.

65W USB-C PD Output for charging Apple’s latest computers

While the ElecJet Apollo Ultra uses 100W USB-C Power Delivery for its input, you’ll find that the output is limited to 65W. However, this is still more than enough for even powering Apple’s latest MacBook Pro lineup. For comparison, the M1 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro ships with a 67W charger, just 3W more than what the Apollo Ultra outputs. And Apple’s M1 MacBook Air? Well, that comes with a 30W charger in the box. With 65W of USB-C Power Delivery output, the Apollo Ultra is quite the versatile portable battery. It can be recharged fully in under 30 minutes and be used to power your brand-new M1 Pro MacBook.

Available to pre-purchase now on Indiegogo

ElecJet’s Apollo Ultra is currently available in Indiegogo as a crowdfunded product. Pricing will start at $99 once the crowdfunding portion is over, but for now you can secure units for as low as $69. Shipping is slated to begin as early as next month, meaning you won’t have to wait months or years before getting the product you’re backing today.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

