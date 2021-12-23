Free up precious desk space with this dual monitor mount at $16.50 Prime shipped (50% off)

Dream Fit 2020 (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Dual Monitor Standing Desk Mount for $16.50 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, you’d historically need to spend $33. This works out to 50% off and comes within $1.50 of the all-time low. If your desk is outfitted with a couple of monitors and is feeling a bit cluttered these days, this mount is here to help streamline things a bit. It is headlined by a tall pole that makes it a great choice for standing desk setups. Each arm is sturdy enough to uphold a 22-pound display with the ability to extend, retract, tilt, and more. Owners will also be able to swivel screens into portrait or landscape mode, making it very easy to find the most productive option for the task at hand. Both C-clamp and grommet attachments are included, allowing you to pick the optimal solution for your setup.

Today’s purchase will pair nicely with Nulaxy’s Adjustable Laptop Stand at $10 Prime shipped. It’s reaty to work with MacBooks, Chromebooks, PC laptops, and more. Aluminum alloy is the primary material used, allowing it to support up to 22 pounds of weight. A fully-adjustable design allows you to raise your laptop’s height by 3.15 to 5.12 inches.

Another way to uplift a screen is with elago’s Home Control Hub at $13.50 Prime shipped. It allows you to place any modern iPad on the wall, which now makes it more feasible for Apple enthusiasts to compete with Echo Show, Nest Hub, and similar smart devices. Drop by our Apple and smart home guides to see what else is on sale right now.

HUANUO Dual Monitor Standing Desk Mount features:

For 13″ To 27″ Screens – Extra tall dual monitor mount fitting two screens 13” to 27” in size and 22 lbs in weight each with 75x75mm or 100x100mm backside mounting holes.

Extra Tall Pole – The 32″ dual monitor mount pole allows you to adjust the monitors between sitting and standing positions. Mounts to desks (up to 3.9″ thick) with heavy duty C-clamp or optional grommet mount.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!