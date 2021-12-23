Create a HomeKit control panel with elago’s iPad wall mount at $13.50 (Second-best price)

elago (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Home Hub Wall Mount for $13.59 Prime shipped once the on-page 15% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this offering sells for $18 when purchased directly from elago, but our research shows that it generally goes for $16 or so at Amazon. Even so, today’s offer shaves 15% off and newly marks the second-best price we have tracked. Folks who are on the Apple bandwagon don’t really have a direct competitor to the likes of Echo Show, Nest Hub, and other devices, but the elago Home Hub is ready to save the day. It allows you to seamlessly place any modern iPad on the wall. An included cable management button aims to tidy up the look of running a power cord to your device. With a non-stop supply of energy, you’ll be ready to keep Apple’s Home app or something entirely different on display.

If you aren’t convinced that you want an iPad on the wall, you could instead grab OMOTON’s aluminum tablet/smartphone stand at $6 Prime shipped. This offering is also on sale and will be perfect for an entryway, desk, nightstand, and more. Up to 11-inch devices are supported, making this a versatile option that’s definitely worth considering.

And for the folks that require a ton of power at their desk, nightstand, or somewhere entirely different, the iClever 10 AC/4 USB Surge Protector is down to $12.50 Prime shipped right now. I have sprinkled a few of these throughout my home and have zero regrets. Not only do I benefit from a bunch of outlets, there’s built-in surge protection as well.

elago Home Hub Wall Mount features:

Protect your iPad from scratches and bumps by mounting it to a wall. Your iPad is held between two pieces of scratch-free silicone, making it easy to insert and remove at all times.

All necessary screws and plastic anchors are included with each purchase. Mount your iPad easily on the wall – without the bulk – and manage the charging cable with an elago cable management button.

Perfect for a Home Automation Setup! The elago Home Hub Mount was designed to mount your iPad to any wall to gain instant and convenient access to your Apple Home app.

