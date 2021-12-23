TOMS Surprise Sale takes up to 70% off hundreds of styles from $15: Boots, more

-
FashionToms
70% off from $15

The TOMS End of Year Surprise Sale takes up to 70% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Update your shoes for the new year with deals on boots, sneakers, sandals, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Skyline Boots are the most notable deals from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $100. The slip-on style allows you to head out of the door in a breeze and you can choose from two color options as well. These boots were also made to be lightweight and feature a cushioned insole that promotes all-day comfort. Score even more deals from TOMS by heading below or shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Toms

About the Author

ECCO Year End Sale takes extra 25% off select styles: G...
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 60% off best-selling Cole Ha...
DSW takes up to 50% off winter must-haves: Steve Madden...
Sperry’s Semi-Annual Sale starts today with up to...
J.Crew Factory takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles: ...
Nordstrom Rack’s Best-Selling Activewear Flash Sa...
The popular KIWI Sneaker Care Kit is back to holiday pr...
Cozy up with some new eBook reads over the holidays at ...
Show More Comments