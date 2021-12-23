TOMS Surprise Sale takes up to 70% off hundreds of styles from $15: Boots, more

The TOMS End of Year Surprise Sale takes up to 70% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Update your shoes for the new year with deals on boots, sneakers, sandals, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Skyline Boots are the most notable deals from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $100. The slip-on style allows you to head out of the door in a breeze and you can choose from two color options as well. These boots were also made to be lightweight and feature a cushioned insole that promotes all-day comfort. Score even more deals from TOMS by heading below or shop the entire event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Carlo Mid Terrain Sneakers $40 (Orig. $70)
- Skyline Boots $35 (Orig. $100)
- Alpargata Synthetic Trim Shoes $30 (Orig. $55)
- Alpargata Rover Water Resistant Shoes $60 (Orig. $85)
- Travel Lite Low Sneakers $30 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Alpargata Leather Wrap $35 (Orig. $70)
- Mojave Boots $60 (Orig. $150)
- Harlan Sunglasses $90 (Orig. $150)
- Esme Boots $60 (Orig. $140)
- Alpargata Sweater Shoes $30 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
