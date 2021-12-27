ASUS ROG Swift 1080p monitor packs HDR10 and 360Hz refresh rate at $380 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Swift 24.5-inch 1080p 360Hz Gaming Monitor (PG259QN) for $379.99 shipped. Note: Shipping is delayed until mid-January, but ordering now locks in the discounted rate.Down from its $600 list price, this monitor just fell to $400 before today’s sale kicked in. This discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked as well. Designed for high-end gaming setups, this monitor features an impressive 360Hz refresh rate. On top of that, the Fast IPS technology offers a 1ms GTG time and NVIDIA G-SYNC for a tear-free experience. ASUS also boasts HDR10 compatibility as well as HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. Head below for more.

If you don’t need a 360Hz display, instead check out this 1440p 144Hz 27-inch monitor thats available for $285 on Amazon. Honestly, most computers can’t fully drive 360Hz even at 1080p. However, running 1440p at up to 144Hz is something that even the RTX 3060 can handle with relative ease. So, if you want a monitor that can be fully utilized right now, the 1440p 144Hz model is worth considering instead of today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget that Datacolor’s SpyderX Elite and Pro monitor calibration tools are on sale from $100. You’ll find up to $110 in savings here and Amazon lows that make it a no-brainer purchase for a high-end setup that needs to have completely accurate colors.

More on the ASUS ROG Swift 1080p 360Hz monitor:

24.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Fast IPS panel and the world’s first 360Hz gaming monitor

ASUS Fast IPS technology enables a 1 ms response time (GTG) for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates.

NVIDIA G-SYNC processor provides smooth, tear-free gaming at refresh rates up to 360Hz

An intelligent cooling system featuring a custom heatsink to provide more surface area for heat exchange, ensuring efficient cooling during marathon gaming sessions

