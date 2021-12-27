Datacolor’s SpyderX Elite and Pro are on sale at Amazon lows from $100 (Up to $110 off)

Amazon is offering the Datacolor SpyderX Elite Monitor Calibration Tool for $169.99 shipped. Also at B&H. With a regular price fluctuating between $200 and $270, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re a professional photographer or videographer, then you know just how important it is to have a color accurate monitor. This calibration tool is made by one of the industry’s leading companies and is made to color correct your display in just a minute or two, which is “several times faster than previous models.” There’s a step-by-step assistant that makes it super simple to configure your new calibration tool. Head below for more.

Also on sale today is the Datacolor SpyderX Pro. Down to $99.99 shipped at Amazon, you’d normally pay $170 for this model with today’s deal beating the all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon. Also packing the same upgraded technology, the SpyderX Pro can calibrate you monitor in just a few minutes. The main downside to the Pro versus the Elite is you only get 12 predefined calibration targets instead of unlimited, and it only really works for photo as there are no video calibration targets nor projector support.

Don’t forget that Philips’ 27-inch 4K monitor is on sale for $250 from its normal going rate of $330. There are several other displays on sale in our roundup so be sure to give it a look to find all the ways you can save. Either color calibrator above would be the perfect purchase for your new setup as you plan the final purchases of the year for business write-offs.

More on the Datacolor SpyderX Elite Monitor Calibration Tool:

Calibrating your monitor to achieve color precision now takes just a minute or two – several times faster than previous models

Groundbreaking lens-based color engine provides a higher level of color accuracy for multiple monitors (including StudioMatch Assistant to match displays) and projectors. SpyderX Elite features room-light monitoring, automatic profile changing and significantly more precise screen color, shadow detail and white balance

SpyderX Elite is intuitive, you don’t have to be a color expert. It features a step-by-step assistant and expert console, with an all-in-one calibration control panel and unlimited calibration setting choices including TV and video standards

SEE THE DIFFERENCE INSTANTLY: SpyderProof functionality provides before-and-after evaluation of your display with full-screen images including your own

MONITOR TECHNOLOGIES CHANGE AND IMPROVE OVER TIME: SpyderX Elite assures you support for the latest screen types, recent resolutions and gamuts

