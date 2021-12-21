Amazon slashes 4K monitors as low as $230: Philips, Samsung, HP, and more up to 32% off

Amazon is offering the Philips 27-inch 4K Monitor (276E8VJSB) for $249.99 shipped. Having spent most of its time at $330 lately, today’s offer takes $80 off, is the best offer we’ve tracked since July, and comes within $13 of the lowest price we have spotted in over a year. When it comes to productivity, many would argue that having a 4K display is the ideal solution. Thankfully today’s deal ushers in a price that could make today the perfect time to finally upgrade your setup. Across this 27-inch screen you’ll find a 3840 x 2160 resolution on a 10-bit IPS panel that produces “1.074 billion colors for smooth color gradations and detail.” Around back you’ll find a DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs. Plus, this unit is backed with a 4-year advance replacement warranty. Continue reading to find more 4K monitors priced as low as $230.

More 4K monitors on sale:

And if you would rather invest in a gaming monitor, we’ve got you covered with these LG UltraGear 1080p and 1440p displays from $200. There’s also a notable markdown on the Samsung Odyssey G7 240Hz gaming monitor at $600.

Philips 27-inch 4K Monitor (276E8VJSB) features:

Elegant, slim design with narrow Border Display for a seamless appearance

DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0 (x2) inputs with HDMI audio-out for convenience

Philips Monitors come with 4-year advance replacement warranty in the United States, minimizing downtime

