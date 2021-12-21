Amazon slashes 4K monitors as low as $230: Philips, Samsung, HP, and more up to 32% off

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsPhilips
32% off From $230

Amazon is offering the Philips 27-inch 4K Monitor (276E8VJSB) for $249.99 shipped. Having spent most of its time at $330 lately, today’s offer takes $80 off, is the best offer we’ve tracked since July, and comes within $13 of the lowest price we have spotted in over a year. When it comes to productivity, many would argue that having a 4K display is the ideal solution. Thankfully today’s deal ushers in a price that could make today the perfect time to finally upgrade your setup. Across this 27-inch screen you’ll find a 3840 x 2160 resolution on a 10-bit IPS panel that produces “1.074 billion colors for smooth color gradations and detail.” Around back you’ll find a DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs. Plus, this unit is backed with a 4-year advance replacement warranty. Continue reading to find more 4K monitors priced as low as $230.

More 4K monitors on sale:

And if you would rather invest in a gaming monitor, we’ve got you covered with these LG UltraGear 1080p and 1440p displays from $200. There’s also a notable markdown on the Samsung Odyssey G7 240Hz gaming monitor at $600.

Philips 27-inch 4K Monitor (276E8VJSB) features:

  • Elegant, slim design with narrow Border Display for a seamless appearance 
  • DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0 (x2) inputs with HDMI audio-out for convenience 
  • Philips Monitors come with 4-year advance replacement warranty in the United States, minimizing downtime 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Best PC Gaming Deals Philips

About the Author

Slide this aluminum MacBook stand under the tree for $2...
Cyber Monday 2021 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs,...
Best of Black Friday 2021 — Streaming media players: ...
Best of Black Friday 2021 – Home and Kitchen: Instant...
Save $200 on Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey G7 240Hz g...
Best of Black Friday 2021 – TVs: 65-inch Roku $300, 8...
Sceptre’s 1080p and 1440p 165Hz gaming monitors g...
Best of Black Friday 2021 – PC Gaming: GPU sales, pre...
Show More Comments