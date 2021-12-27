iOttie’s iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand sees 25% discount to $37.50

Amazon currently offers the iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand for $37.46 shipped in two different styles. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at the 25% in savings while beating our previous mention by $4 to mark the best we’ve seen since June. iOttie’s latest charging stand delivers a way to refuel two devices at once with an upright Qi stand as well as a secondary pad on the side. Its main 15W charging section can power up your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations, and a secondary 5W charger makes for a convenient way to top of AirPods and the like. It’s also Made for Google certified for all of you Pixel owners out there, which you can get more insight on in our hands-on review.

Don’t need to refuel two devices at once? Opting for iOttie’s Ion Wireless Fast Charging Stand at $26 lets you score a more affordable nightstand or desk upgrade that packs much of the same fabric stylings. Down from $30, this isn’t quite as deep of a discount as the lead deal, but is still notable all the same. This one only delivers 7.5W of power as compared to the featured 15W output, not to mention the lack of a secondary charging pad.

Speaking of gear for upgrading any of those presents you unwrapped on Christmas morning, Nomad has an ongoing 20% off sale. Packed with its signature leather iPhone cases, MagSafe chargers, premium Apple Watch bands, and more, you’ll be able to outfit your Apple kit at some of the best prices of the year.

iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Stand features:

The iON Wireless Duo is the solution to all your charging needs. Engineered for maximum efficiency, the iON Duo is capable of powering two devices simultaneously. It smartly integrates two charging stations with a stand + pad combo, for wirelessly fast charging Qi-enabled smartphones and accessories like smartwatches and headphones. The stand features a fabric-wrapped design, overlaying two Qi coils which allow for ideal viewing in both portrait and landscape mode, at a 65-degree tilt.

