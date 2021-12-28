Fujifilm’s Instax Wide 300 Instant Film Camera has two focus zones at $75 (Reg. $90+)

Amazon is offering the Fujifilm Instax Wide 300 Instant Film Camera for $75 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $90 to $110, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked in 2021 for this colorway. This camera features two focus zones on the 9to5Macm f/14 lens which range from 0.9m to 3m and 3m to infinity. On the bottom there’s a tripod 1/4-20 thread for mounting the camera and the optical viewfinder allows you to easily see what’s about to be captured. Each photo that you capture is instantly printed at 2.44 by 3.9 inches to create a memory you can cherish for years to come. Head below for more.

The KODAK Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera is another great option for those on tighter budgets. It’s another $25 less than today’s lead deal at $50 and allows you to capture pictures and instantly print them too. The wide-angle f/2 lens takes pictures on a 5MP sensor and makes it easy to take photos during winter vacations with the family.

If you need a new smartphone to take pictures and videos with instead, check out the Galaxy S21 Ultra while it’s $460 off in certified refurbished condition. You’ll also find the Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, and much more discounted today, so be sure to check out our previous coverage to find out all the ways you can save.

More on the Fujifilm Instax Wide 300:

Automatic extending 95 millimeter f14 lens with two focus zones (0.9 to 3 meter and 3 meter to infinity)

Picture size 62 millimeter × 99 millimeter, close-up lens for shots up to 40 centimeter from the subject. Shutter release- Programmed electronic shutter release, 1/64 sec – 1/200 sec. Power supply- Four size AA 1.5 V alkaline batteries (LR6), capacity – 10 film packs (Based on our test conditions)

Light and dark control to help add high and low-key effects in the picture. Fill-in flash by flash-on button

