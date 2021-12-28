Save on cert. refurb Samsung smartphones: Galaxy S21 Ultra $460 off, Note 20/Ultra, more

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung Android smartphones starting at $140. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Amongst the other markdowns, our top pick is the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G starting at $841.99. Down from its original $1,200 price tag, today’s offer is marking the best we’ve seen to date at $58 below the Black Friday price tag and $158 the current Amazon discount. Those on Verizon can drop the price to $740. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for additional details.

Entering as the latest flagship handset from Samsung, its Galaxy S21 Ultra arrives with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display at the center of the experience. A Snapdragon 888 SoC backed with 12GB of RAM powers its quad-sensor system and S Pen support completes the package. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Then be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale right here. You’ll find a collection of other more affordable Samsung handsets perfect for family members and the like, as well as more recent flagships like the Galaxy Note 20 and even folding smartphones at some of the best prices of the year. Just don’t forget that the sale is only live through the end of today.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features:

Create professional quality content with the pro-grade camera system of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra STORAGE 5G Smartphone. The quad camera system provides a 108MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 10MP 10x telephoto cameras. In addition to 3x & 10x optical zoom, Space Zoom offers up to 100x digital zoom for long distance shots.

