Greenworks corded electric string trimmer falls to new all-time low at $26.50 (35% off)

-
AmazonWalmartGreen DealsGreenWorks
New low $26.50

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 10A 18-inch Corded Electric String Trimmer for $26.64 shipped. Matched at Walmart. With a normal going rate of $40 or so over the past few months, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and saves 35%. The 10A motor is designed to easily spin the .08 dual-line bump-feed head to trim your yard after mowing. It has a large 18-inch cutting path that helps speed up the process, too. On top of that it supports attachments thanks to the quick-connect coupler so you can swap out the string trimmer head for other tools like a blower, pole saw, edger, hedge trimmer, or anything else. Head below for more.

Use your savings to pick up a pound of trimmer line so you’re ready to go at a moment’s notice once spring arrives. It’s long-lasting and measures .08-inches in diameter, which is exactly what today’s deal calls for. Curious how long a pound of trimmer line goes? Well, it’s 413 feet, and you really only use around 5- to 6-feet of line when you string up the trimmer. So, it should easily last most or all of the season for just $14 on Amazon.

For other ways to save, be sure to swing by both our Green Deals guide as well as our daily New Green Deals roundup for the latest discounts that we find around the web. Those two pages are the best places to check for off-season discounts and sales on electric lawn tools, solar panels, and more.

More on the Greenworks Corded Electric String Trimmer:

  • 10Amp motor with straight shaft and .080 dual line bump feed
  • Light weight and simple electric start with cord lock feature makes it easy to use
  • Large 18″ cutting path helps speed up the trimming process
  • Cushion and over-mold grip and handle for operator comfort with auxiliary handle for more control when trimming. Compatible GreenWorks Replacement Spool, Model 29622
  • Quick-connect coupler allows for easy attachment changes and fits various name brands

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Green Deals GreenWorks

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Kobalt’s 18-inch corded electric string trimmer fall ...
Enjoy off-season savings on Kobalt’s 24V cordless str...
Prep for spring with this Greenworks Pro 80V 26-in. hed...
SKIL’s 2-piece cordless electric blower and trimmer k...
Greenworks takes extra 35% off electric mowers, outdoor...
Prepare for spring with an electric blower/string trimm...
Prep for winter with a $129 Snow Joe electric snow blow...
For $69, Razor’s E90 electric kids scooter travels 10...
Show More Comments