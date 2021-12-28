Greenworks corded electric string trimmer falls to new all-time low at $26.50 (35% off)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 10A 18-inch Corded Electric String Trimmer for $26.64 shipped. Matched at Walmart. With a normal going rate of $40 or so over the past few months, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and saves 35%. The 10A motor is designed to easily spin the .08 dual-line bump-feed head to trim your yard after mowing. It has a large 18-inch cutting path that helps speed up the process, too. On top of that it supports attachments thanks to the quick-connect coupler so you can swap out the string trimmer head for other tools like a blower, pole saw, edger, hedge trimmer, or anything else. Head below for more.

Use your savings to pick up a pound of trimmer line so you’re ready to go at a moment’s notice once spring arrives. It’s long-lasting and measures .08-inches in diameter, which is exactly what today’s deal calls for. Curious how long a pound of trimmer line goes? Well, it’s 413 feet, and you really only use around 5- to 6-feet of line when you string up the trimmer. So, it should easily last most or all of the season for just $14 on Amazon.

For other ways to save, be sure to swing by both our Green Deals guide as well as our daily New Green Deals roundup for the latest discounts that we find around the web. Those two pages are the best places to check for off-season discounts and sales on electric lawn tools, solar panels, and more.

More on the Greenworks Corded Electric String Trimmer:

10Amp motor with straight shaft and .080 dual line bump feed

Light weight and simple electric start with cord lock feature makes it easy to use

Large 18″ cutting path helps speed up the trimming process

Cushion and over-mold grip and handle for operator comfort with auxiliary handle for more control when trimming. Compatible GreenWorks Replacement Spool, Model 29622

Quick-connect coupler allows for easy attachment changes and fits various name brands

