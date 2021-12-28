Razer’s Seiren X USB microphone returns to all-time low at $50 shipped

Today only, as its Deal of the Day, GameStop is offering the Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone at $49.99 shipped. Down from its $70 going rate at Amazon right now, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve only tracked once before on Cyber Monday. This microphone sports built-in background noise reduction that allows it to “eliminate distracting noises” during live events like streams or meetings. Razer also wanted to help reduce vibrations with its Seiren X by building in a shock mount to help protect against bumps or knocks. Head below for more.

Wondering how good of a deal today’s discount really is? Well, the Seiren Mini goes for $50 at Amazon right now and doesn’t have nearly the same feature set as today’s deal. However, you could instead opt for the Blue Snowball iCE USB microphone for $46. Sure it doesn’t have a built-in shock mount or noise reduction, but Blue is still a well-known microphone brand and you’ll find that it delivers a slightly different sound and look to your office.

Of course, those on tighter budgets will want to consider OMOTON’s USB microphone that’s on sale for $20 right now. We spotted the deal yesterday and it saves you 40% from its normal going rate. This is a full kit though and not just a microphone, as it includes a stand, pop filter, and more.

More on the Razer Seiren X:

  • Built-In background Noise Reduction: Utilizes a supercardiod pickup microphone to eliminate distracting noises further away from the microphone for professional-grade stream audio
  • Built-In Shock Mount: Dampens vibrations to help protect against bumps for smooth and uninterrupted audio
  • Zero Latency Monitoring: Allows for real-time in-stream monitoring without confusing echos

