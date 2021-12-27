This podcasting microphone kit just hit $20 Prime shipped (Second-best price, 40% off)

Alles-Omoton Authorized (99% lifetime postive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Podcasting Microphone Kit for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold for $33, today’s offer slashes 40% off and newly marks the second-best price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you want to start a podcast or improve the quality of Zoom calls and YouTube uploads, this comprehensive kit is worth considering. You’ll get a navy-colored microphone, tripod, pop filter, and more. The exterior is outfitted with aluminum, giving this affordable unit a more premium look and feel. It’s able to work with Windows, macOS, and more with a 4.9-foot USB cable being used for connectivity.

If you would rather connect using Type-C, perhaps it may be worth reinvesting some of today’s savings UGREEN’s USB-C to Dual USB-A at $10 Prime shipped. You’ll end up with two USB-A ports at your disposal. Best of all, only one Type-C input is required.

Keep the ball rolling when you also outfit your setup with this aluminum laptop riser at under $41. While that may sound pricey to some, it’s actually a great deal given its feature set, build quality, and more. Owners will be able to elevate an up to 17-inch laptop by as much as 11.8 inches. This arguably raises it by enough for you to stand up and work whenever the desire strikes.

OMOTON Podcasting Microphone Kit features:

[Adjustable Height]: This Computer Microphone is equipped with an adjustable metal bracket to ensure the most convenient position for streaming, podcasting, recording, gaming, meeting, distance learning, MSN, and Skype, etc.

[Plug and Play]: Equipped with USB 2.0 data port, the condenser microphone easily connects to your Mac, Windows computers, (cellphones and tablets need an OTG adapter). No additional software or external sound card is required.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!