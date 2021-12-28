Yummly Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer falls to second-best price at $75 (Reg. $89)

Amazon is offering the Yummly Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer for $75 shipped. Also at Best Buy and eBay Daily Deals for the same price. Normally $89 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time and even beats the Black Friday deal by an additional $4. Yummly’s Smart Thermometer is made to function wirelessly, which makes setup and use quite easy all things considered. You won’t need to have a cord dangling outside of the oven or grill in order to check the temperature of a meal anymore. The way you monitor things is by using a smartphone app and connecting over Bluetooth for a seamless experience. The app also has the ability to set built-in timers, alserts, and even fully-automated cooking programs. Head below for more.

Of course, you could instead opt for the Inkbird 4-probe Bluetooth grilling thermometer at $40 shipped. You’ll just need to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted rate. While it’s not quite as feature-packed as the lead deal, and you’ll have to have the base station nearby for the probes to plug into, it’s still a great option for those wanting to monitor multiple areas or cuts of meat at the same time.

While Yummly helps to know what temperature your meal is, it doesn’t help know whether it’s comfortable inside or outside. However, this deal that we found earlier today does just that. It’s an indoor/outdoor weather station that tells you the temperature and humidity from multiple locations at one time for just $17.

More on the Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer:

Completely wireless thermometer and charging dock allows you to monitor cooking from up to 150 feet away, with 25+ hours of continuous use between charges.

Bluetooth smart device connectivity to control your cooking through the free Yummly️ app, available for iOS or Android smartphones and tablets.

Built-in timers let you go ahead and multitask—we’ll keep an eye on the food and alert you when it’s ready. Additional alerts tell you when to flip your food, adjust the heat if needed, and how long to let it rest before eating.

