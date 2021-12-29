DEWALT’s 13-inch thickness planer kit falls to best price in months at $512 (Reg. $615+)

Amazon is offering the Amazon is offering the DEWALT 2-speed 13-inch Thickness Planer for $512 shipped. Down from its $679 price for the past month and average of $615 going rate over the past several months, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked in 2021, only being beaten by a drop to $499 in June. This kit not only includes DEWALT’s beloved 13-inch planer, but also a spare set of blades, a dust hose adapter, and both the in and outfeed tables. There’s a 2-speed gearbox that changes the feed speed between either 96 or 179 cuts per inch, depending on whether you’re doing bulk material removal or finish planing. DEWALT’s 13-inch planer also features a chip ejection system is fan-assisted to help keep the cutter head clear of debris, and the cast aluminum base is said to be twice as rigid as other alternative materials. You’ll also find an automatic carriage lock system that doesn’t require the user to manually engage it for a more streamlined workflow. Head below for more.

If you’re not ready to drop over $500 on a bench planer, that’s alright, we have several other options to consider. Firstly, CRAFTSMAN’s 12-inch bench planer can be picked up for $398 on Amazon right now. Though, if you prefer doing things by hand, it’s hard to argue with the Stanley No.4 Smoothing Plane for $180. On a tighter budget? Amazon has you covered with its own No.4 Smoothing Plane, though the blade and sole might need some tuning up once it arrives. But, considering it’s just $22.50, the savings could be worth the time investment for your setup.

Don’t forget that Kobalt’s 65-piece tool set is on sale for $10 or less at Lowe’s right now. This expansive kit is quite compact and can be kept inside for small jobs around the house. Plus, the fact that it carries a hassle-free lifetime guarantee is also a nice benefit worth considering.

More on the DEWALT 13-inch Planer:

Three knife cutter head of the thickness planer delivers 30% longer knife life and makes knife change faster and easier

Two-speed gear box of the wood planer allows users to change feed speed to optimizing cuts per inch at 96 or 179 CPI

Fan-assisted chip ejection vacuums chip off of the cutter head and exhausts them out of the machine

19-3/4-inch cast aluminum base is 2 times more rigid than a standard 10-inch base and folding tables

