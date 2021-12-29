Enjoy Hi-Fi audio with Philips’ Fidelio X3 over-ear open-back headphones at $190 (New low)

-
New low $190
Holding the X3 headphones

Amazon is offering the Philips Fidelio X3 Wired Over-Ear Open-Back Headphones for $190.14 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of around $200 for the past few weeks, and up to $280 before that, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’ve never experienced open-back headphones, the time is now. Philips’ all-new Fidelio X3 offer a “wide, natural soundstage and uncolored sound” to deliver a truly neutral experience. The 50mm multi-layer polymer diaphragms have the ability to reproduce “exquisitely detailed highs, full and smooth midrange, and impactful (without overpowering) bass.” After owning these headphones for over a year, if I want to sit back and enjoy some music, these are my go-to headphones. Find out more in our hands-on review then head below for additional information.

While the X3’s on sale above are made for high-end audio setups, and even featured in our getting started guide for Hi-Fi listening, my go-to headphones for gaming and other more “easy listening” scenarios is the Philips SHP9600. They’re still open-back and made for Hi-Fi audio, though in a much more budget-friendly package. Right now you can pick them up for $85 on Amazon and begin your hi-resolution audio journey on a tighter budget.

Don’t forget that Apple’s AirPods Max are on sale right now for $449, which is a full $100 below its normal going rate. AirPods Max might not be Hi-Fi-certified, but they do offer Dolby Atmos streaming and Spatial Audio for a fully immersive experience.

More on the Philips Fidelio X3 Headphones:

  • Exquisitely tuned 50 mm multi-layer polymer (with dampening gel) diaphragms – delivers exquisitely detailed highs, full and smooth midrange, and impactful (without overpowering) bass
  • Hi-Res Audio certified. Hear the full impact of every note when wired to a high-resolution source for a lifelike performance.
  • Open-back design. Wide, natural soundstage with acoustically transparent Kvadrat speaker fabric. By eliminating the air pressure build-up behind the diaphragms, an immersive and spacious sound is born.

