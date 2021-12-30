Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials, robo vacs, more in year end sale from $13

The year is coming to an end and Anker is celebrating by launching a new sale today via its official Amazon storefront. Delivering discounts on everything from iPhone and Android essentials to smart home cameras, its latest robotic vacuums, and more, pricing starts at $13. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Leading the way we have Anker’s all-new Foldable 3-in-1 Charging Station at $33.99. Marking the very first price cut since launching earlier this week, today’s discount drops from the usual $40 price tag. Head below for more.

Delivering three ways to refuel your device, Anker’s latest charging station stands out from previous releases with a main 10W upright charging stand that can fold down into flat orientation. That’s alongside the secondary 5W Qi pad for topping up AirPods or other earbuds, as well as a slot to place in an Apple Watch charging cable to round out the package with a wall charger and cable.

Other Anker end of the year deals:

Anker Foldable 3-in-1 Charger features:

Say goodbye to individual chargers for your devices because the charging station conveniently powers your phone, true wireless earbuds, and Apple Watch all together. Adjust your phone’s charging surface to 54° or 60° for the perfect view to watch videos or FaceTime while getting a continuous charge. The space-saving foldable design is compact enough to fit in any bag and makes carrying the charger easier when you’re traveling.

