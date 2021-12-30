Nanoleaf ends 2021 by discounting its modular HomeKit lighting sets and expansions from $60

Today, Nanoleaf is getting in on the year end action by launching a new sale across its portfolio of smart home lights and accessories. Shipping prices vary per order. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick is the popular modular Triangles or Hexagons 7-Panel Starter Kits at $179.99 each. Normally fetching $200 in either case, today’s offers come within $10 of the Black Friday discounts, match the second-best we’ve seen this year, and provide some nice opportunities to outfit your space with ambient lighting for the end of the year. Head below for all of the top picks.

As some of the latest smart home accessories from Nanoleaf, the new Triangle and Hexagon panels bring the customizable lights that the brand is known for to your space in a new way. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. All of the Nanoleaf Shapes accessories can be connected for even more interesting layouts, too.

Other notable Nanoleaf Shapes starter kits

Alongside the actual starter sets, those who are looking to upgrade their setups can also cash-in on discounts across Nanoleaf’s expansion kits. Starting at $60, you’ll find add-on light modules for all of the brand’s lighting sets at the second-best prices of the year.

Though if you’re in the market for the latest and greatest from Nanoleaf, its new Lines are worth a look. I’ve been checking them out for the past month or so, and have to say that I’m impressed by the new form-factor. It delivers a unique way to add some multicolor accent lighting to a space with a modular design, which you can learn all about in our hands-on review right here.

Nanoleaf Hexagon Lighting Kit features:

The Nanoleaf Shapes – Hexagons elevate the concept of smart lighting into a creative journey of design. A combination of smart technology and sleek ultra-thin design, the modular LED light panels open limitless possibilities for you to explore, create, and play. Transform your space with multi-sensory experiences like touch interactions, real-time music sync, screen mirroring, and more. Customize and create your own Scenes and Playlists in the Nanoleaf App.

