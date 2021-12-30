Warm your home this winter with an electric fireplace heater from $81

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Woot via Amazon is offering a selection of Turbro electric fireplaces with prices from $81 shipped. Our favorite is the Suburbs TS20 Electric Fireplace at $89.59. Down from its normal going rate of $130, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This fireplace has no actual fire in it, which makes it great for those with younger kids who might not want an open flame around. On top of that, there’s no smoke, mess, or upkeep that traditional wood fires require. The heating element is on the bottom as well so the body is “always cool to the touch.” You can set the thermostat from 68 to 95 degrees depending on what you want you room heated to and it’ll even turn itself off if the internal temperature gets too hot. Head below for more and be sure to swing by Amazon’s landing page to view all the discounted heaters today.

Save quite a bit when you instead opt for the Amazon Basics 500W personal space heater for $23.50. Sure, it doesn’t output nearly 5,000-BTU like today’s lead deal. But, it’s the perfect size to keep at a desk or by the couch to help a smaller portion of a room stay warm throughout the winter. You’ll honestly be impressed by how small this heater is too, as it’s only 6.3-inches tall, making it easy to stow away once winter is over.

If your desk also needs an upgrade, then we have you covered. Consider picking up Cubiker’s 40-inch Modern Desk that’s down to an all-time low of $60 shipped. Normally $80, you’re saving $20 here and getting a work area that spans 40- by 24-inches, which is more than enough for a desktop, mouse, keyboard, and more.

More on the Turbro Suburbs Heater:

There’s no better feeling than relaxing by the fireplace on a cold, winter evening as you sip a steaming cup of hot cocoa. Stay warm this winter with the efficient 4,777 BTU heat output of a TURBRO Suburbs electric stove.

Create a charming fireside environment without the mess and smoke of a real fire. The flame effect can be turned on separately from the heat to help you set the mood when the heater is not needed.

The heating element is located on the bottom so the body of the stove is always cool to the touch, no matter how long it has been running.

