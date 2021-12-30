Cubiker’s 40-inch Modern Desk returns to all-time low of $60 shipped (Reg. $80)

The official Cubiker storefront at Amazon is offering its 40-inch Modern Desk for $59.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked just once before. Give your office or game room a refreshed appearance with a new desk that’s headlined by a modern design. This specific model boasts a 40- by 24-inch surface, which should leave you with enough space to work and play. Everything is upheld by a steel frame which offers plenty of strength for peripherals, a monitor or two, and much more.

Add a layer of protection to the surface of your desk with one of these desk pads at under $9 Prime shipped. This will prevent a mouse, keyboard, and other peripherals from accidentally damaging the surface. Plus, you’ll also be able to pick a neat accent color that will allow your desk to pop. While other sizes are available and currently on sale, this specific unit is the most affordable and spans 23.6 by 13.7 inches.

Now that your office is looking more modern than ever, why not show your bathroom some love as well? Right now you can score this sleek shower head for just $14 Prime shipped. This incredibly low price is made possible by a price cut that’s paired with an on-page coupon. Drop by our home goods guide to see what else we’ve spotted lately.

Cubiker 40-inch Modern Desk features:

Modern Design: Multiple colors choose, Drawer and shelf will help organize your working space

Sturdy and Stable: Iron bars design and adjustable leg pads provide greater stability

Easy to Assemble: Step by step instruction and included assembly tools

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!