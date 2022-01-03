Echelon EX smart fitness bikes now up to $152 off in time for New Year’s resolutions from $700

Amazon is currently offering the Echelon EX5 Smart Connect Fitness Bike for $848 shipped. Normally fetching $1,000, today’s offer amounts to $152 in savings while beating our previous Black Friday discount by $2 to match the all-time low. Taking on Peloton with a much more affordable price tag and much of the same curated riding experience, this Echelon EX5 bike comes with access to on-demand classes, workouts synced to popular music, and other ways to exercise at home. While it lacks a built-in screen, there’s an integrated mount to dock a tablet or smartphone and the bike will sync all of your ride data over to the companion app for keeping up with your fitness journey. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side, the Echelon EX3 Smart Bike won’t run you as much while still delivering a similar workout experience. This alternative is down to $699.99 at Amazon, saving you $100 from the going rate and coming within $20 of the all-time low. You’re mainly ditching some of the more ergonomic features of the lead deal, with much of the same 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance and curated workout guides.

Though if you’d prefer going with the latest and greatest from Echelon to nail those New Year’s fitness resolutions, we’re tracking the first discount on its new EX-5S-10 Smart Bike. Delivering a unique rotating 10-inch screen for following along with curated and on-demand workouts, you can now save $82 on the at-home workout machine. Or just go grab the Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure package at holiday pricing of $55 and call it a day.

Echelon EX5 Smart Connect Fitness Bike features:

Pedal farther on the EX-5. Built with performance in-mind, this connected bike boasts a variety of features that will help you raise your cycling game. Whether your aim is to de-stress, train for a competition or anything in-between, you can count on the EX-5 to get you there. Aero handlebars feature ergonomic design to help align your upper body for optimum performance. – 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance lets you vary your workout intensity.

