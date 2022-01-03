JLab’s Talk Go USB-C Mic hits Amazon low at $27.50 (Reg. $49) + more from $80

The official JLab Amazon storefront is now offering its Talk Go USB-C Microphone for $27.74 shipped. Regularly $49, this one is currently on sale for $40 at Best Buy and is now at the best price we have tracked for a new Amazon all-time low. This sleek black USB-C microphone is now in the budget category with today’s deal and is among the best options we can find in the price range right now. This is also beating last year’s Black Friday pricing on the dual directional pattern solution with a simple 3.5mm aux input for zero latency recording and a 96kHz/24bit resolution. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More USB microphone deals below from Blue and Shure. 

More ongoing USB microphone deals:

Alongside our review of the simple Neat Bumblebee II USB solution, you’ll also want to dive into our video impressions on the Beyerdynamic Pro X Series. Providing content creators with pro-grade gear, you can learn all about the latest releases from the brand right here

More on the JLab Talk Go USB-C Mic:

  • Compact, Lightweight and Portable: Meet Talk GO, a compact, lightweight and portable microphone, with studio- quality performance. Offering a generous resolution of 96kHz/24BIT, Talk GO is great for calls, podcasts, gaming, ASMR, and voice overs using its two directional pattern modes, Cardioid and Omnidirectional.
  • Professional Grade Recording: Talk GO features a studio-quality resolution of 96kHz/24BIT to ensure the recording is clear, detailed, and offers a great dynamic sound range for everyday use. With its compact fit, and lightweight build, you can bring it anywhere, anytime.

