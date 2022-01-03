LG’s 65- and 77-inch OLED HDMI 2.1 Gallery 4K TVs up to $1,000 off today with Visa gift cards

BuyDig is now offering the 2021 LG 65-inch OLED evo Gallery 4K TV for $2,396.99 shipped with a $240 Visa gift card attached. Regularly $2,800, this model sells for the same price at Amazon without the gift card and slightly more at $2,400 via Best Buy. You’ll also find the best going rate on the 77-inch model $3,796.99 with a $500 Visa gift card (about $1,000 in savings). If you missed out on the holiday deals last year, worry not as this is matching the Black Friday offer and perfect timing to ensure you have a new display for the all-star game and Super Bowl. The attractive gallery style design carries a 4K LG OLED evo G1 panel, NVIDIA G-SYNC for gaming, and Motion Pro for action-packed sports and movies. Alongside built-in Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, you’ll find four HDMI 2.1 ports, three USB jacks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

While you won’t get the all the bells and whistles or the gallery-style bezel, a great alternative is the VIZIO 65-Inch M6 Series. Starting at $598 for the 65-inch model, this one brings similar voice command action alongside Apple AirPlay 2 and HDMI 2.1 for a fraction of the price. Get a closer look right here.

However, if your main living room display is already in order, dive into today’s smart options. The Google Nest smart displays and speakers are now on sale for New Year’s starting from just $25 and you can get all of the details on these offers in this morning’s roundup right here. Just be sure to dive into the rest of our smart home offers over in our dedicated hub as well.

More on the LG 65-inch OLED evo Gallery 4K TV:

See your TV as a work of art with a barely-there bezel and zero gap between screen and wall.¹ The new evo display takes OLED to an even brighter level with over 8 million pixels, LG’s most advanced AI 4K processor and hands-free voice control for uncompromising performance. Only on OLED. Watch your content come to life in over 8 million pixels. Each pixel turns on and off independently so you’ll see your content with perfect black, over a billion rich colors and infinite contrast.

