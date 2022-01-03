Google Nest smart displays and speakers go on sale for New Year’s from $25

Starting off the week, a collection of Google Nest speakers and smart displays are going on sale headlined by the Nest Hub 2nd Gen at $59.99 shipped courtesy of Adorama, B&H, and Best Buy. Normally fetching $100, this is the best we’ve seen since Black Friday where it sold for $10 less and the second-best discount to date. Outfitting your Google Assistant setup with a 7-inch display, the latest iteration of Nest Hub arrives with all of the usual voice-activated features you’d expect. Ranging from smart home control to pulling up cooking videos in the kitchen and more, there’s also the new addition of Soli Sleep Sensing that allows Nest Hub to monitor wellness overnight. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more from $25.

Google Nest smart displays and speakers on sale:

As perfect add-ons to any of the Google offers above, we’re also tracking ongoing discounts on the latest lineup of Nest cameras. Covering three different form-factors starting at $80, you’ll find everything from standard indoor cameras to video doorbells and more at some of the best prices to date.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen features:

Meet the second-gen Nest Hub from Google, the center of your helpful home. Stay entertained in the kitchen with shows, videos, and music. In the living room, control your compatible lights, TVs, and other smart devices with a tap or your voice. And in the bedroom, Nest Hub can help you wake up easier with a Sunrise Alarm.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!