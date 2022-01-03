Oral-B unveils CES Innovation Award Honoree iO10 smart toothbrush system with live guidance

Today we are getting our first look at the new Oral-B iO10 with iOSense. Originally introduced in 2020, Oral-B is taking its iO smart brushing technology to the next level at CES 2022. Headlined by its CES Innovation Award Honoree, the Oral-B iO10 with iOSense, the brand is unveiling “its latest digital health innovations for improved oral care health, access and education at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show.” The new iO10 is the latest model in the lineup that provides the “ultimate” countertop coach for improving oral care with a system that is, according to Oral -B, particularly tailored to your needs. Head below for a closer look.

Oral-B iO10 with iOSense

Taking its already available Oral-B iO lineup of rechargeable smart toothbrushes to the next level, the iO10 is said to be the most advanced offering yet as “the only brush” with live guidance across six brushing zones.

It’s the brush that everyone’s talking about at CES—Explore the latest iO brushing technology, now with the ultimate countertop coach for a clean that’s distinctly tailored to you.

It makes use of micro-vibrations, seven brushing modes, smart pressure calibrations, a magnetic quick charging unit (0 to 100% in around three hours), and the iOSense personalized guidance system:

iO10 provides live coaching directly on the iOSense Charger to guide your time, pressure, and coverage in real-time without needing to take a phone into the bathroom. Plus, it includes a clock and a timer to help you brush for the dentist-recommend two minutes.

From there, metrics are fed into the Oral-B app for additional insights into brushing habits, much like other models in the brand’s stable of smart brushes.

As of right now, folks interested will have to join the iO10 VIP waitlist to be among the first notified of official availability. There are no specific pricing mentions in the official press release, but judging by previously available models in the lineup, you’re looking at something in the $300 range.

9to5Toys’ Take:

These kinds of high-end brushing experiences certainly aren’t for everyone, but then again neither are smart home devices. For some folks, the added expense of having some Oral-B iO10 guidance, even if just for the first few months, to encourage better oral care overall will be worth the price tag. The rest of us will just need to stay diligent and stick with the $40 models.

