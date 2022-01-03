Satechi’s 9-in-1 USB-C hub with 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, Type-A, more now $60 (40% off)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest BuySatechi
40% off $60

Amazon is offering the Satechi 9-in-1 USB-C Hub for $59.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Down from $100, today’s deal saves you 40% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for this hub. If your computer only has USB-C ports on it, or maybe just not enough other I/O, then this hub is for you. It delivers HDMI and VGA video outputs, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C PD charging up to 100W, SD/micro SD reader slots, and two Type-A ports. That’s plenty to keep with you for on-the-go working and it’s even compatible with 4K60 displays over HDMI. Head below for more.

Those on a tighter budget will want to give Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub a look. Sure, it’s not quite as robust as Satechi’s above, but coming in at $35 on Amazon, you’re saving an additional $25 here. It still delivers 4K HDMI, 100W USB-C passthrough charging, SD/microSD, and Type-A for plenty of I/O expansion for your on-the-go setup.

Don’t forget that JLab’s Talk Go USB-C Mic is currently on sale for an Amazon low of $27.50. This microphone plugs into your Type-C computer without an adapter and normally retails for $49. This allows you to pack lighter when traveling and also helps avoid an additional point of failure since it plugs directly into your computer.

More on the Satechi 9-in-1 USB-C Hub:

  • ALL THE PORTS YOU NEED – features the nine essential ports to any modern workspace: USB-C PD charging (up to 100W), HDMI and VGA display outputs, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C data port, two USB-A data ports, and micro/SD card reader slots – with an easy to use, plug and play design
  • UNIQUELY PORTABLE – includes two detachable USB-C cables – a short travel-friendly version that tucks into the adapter for easy storage and another 1-meter cable, perfect to use docked at your desk to help hide messy cables
  • 4K HDMI DISPLAY – equipped with an 4K HDMI port (up to 60Hz) and an added VGA port (up to 1080p 60Hz) for more display options whether at your home office or presenting at a client’s. Supports one display at a time or mirror all together

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Best Buy Satechi

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Microsoft’s i5 Surface Pro 7 ships with 256GB of ...
New HYPER flagship magnetic DUO USB-C MacBook hub launc...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 72-hour flash sale, AirPods ...
Smartphone Accessories: Anker 45W PowerPort III Pod $19...
Logitech’s stylish new POP Keys wireless keyboard...
Here’s how to land a FREE copy of Star Wars Jedi ...
Dell announces Quantum Dot OLED UltraWide monitor, Conc...
Amazon First Reads January eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Show More Comments