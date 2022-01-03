Satechi’s 9-in-1 USB-C hub with 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, Type-A, more now $60 (40% off)

Amazon is offering the Satechi 9-in-1 USB-C Hub for $59.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Down from $100, today’s deal saves you 40% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for this hub. If your computer only has USB-C ports on it, or maybe just not enough other I/O, then this hub is for you. It delivers HDMI and VGA video outputs, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C PD charging up to 100W, SD/micro SD reader slots, and two Type-A ports. That’s plenty to keep with you for on-the-go working and it’s even compatible with 4K60 displays over HDMI. Head below for more.

Those on a tighter budget will want to give Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub a look. Sure, it’s not quite as robust as Satechi’s above, but coming in at $35 on Amazon, you’re saving an additional $25 here. It still delivers 4K HDMI, 100W USB-C passthrough charging, SD/microSD, and Type-A for plenty of I/O expansion for your on-the-go setup.

Don’t forget that JLab’s Talk Go USB-C Mic is currently on sale for an Amazon low of $27.50. This microphone plugs into your Type-C computer without an adapter and normally retails for $49. This allows you to pack lighter when traveling and also helps avoid an additional point of failure since it plugs directly into your computer.

More on the Satechi 9-in-1 USB-C Hub:

ALL THE PORTS YOU NEED – features the nine essential ports to any modern workspace: USB-C PD charging (up to 100W), HDMI and VGA display outputs, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C data port, two USB-A data ports, and micro/SD card reader slots – with an easy to use, plug and play design

UNIQUELY PORTABLE – includes two detachable USB-C cables – a short travel-friendly version that tucks into the adapter for easy storage and another 1-meter cable, perfect to use docked at your desk to help hide messy cables

4K HDMI DISPLAY – equipped with an 4K HDMI port (up to 60Hz) and an added VGA port (up to 1080p 60Hz) for more display options whether at your home office or presenting at a client’s. Supports one display at a time or mirror all together

