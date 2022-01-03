One-year of the latest virtual Parallels Desktop suite for Mac drops to $66 via Amazon (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the one-year subscription to Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac at $66.22 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 17% off the going rate, well below the official 10% off holiday pricing we saw last year, $1 under our previous mention, and the best we can find. This is the second-best listing we have ever tracked on the latest version, beat out only by the limited Black Friday deal at $64. The latest update to one of the most popular apps int he space (full details over on 9to5Mac), Parallels Desktop 17 completely supports both Intel and M1-based Macs, bringing seamless Windows support to just about all modern machines in Apple’s previous- and current-generation stable. You’ll want to head below for details on what Desktop 17 is capable of.

The Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac suite, as we mentioned above, is easily one of the best options for running Windows apps on your Apple machine. It provides simple access to Microsoft’s OS, including Windows-only games, all without even needing to reboot the host system. One of the best features is simple drag and drop action (files, documents, images, and more) between both operating systems alongside the aforementioned support for both Apple M1 and Intel-based devices. Additional details can be found below.

Over in our dedicated games and apps hub you’ll find plenty of other deals to kit out your devices with affordable software. Today’s roundup from the App Stores is a good example with several games and productivity suites now marked down, including several freebies and the ongoing 50% price drop on Pixelmator Pro.

More details on Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac:

One-year subscription

Seamlessly run Windows applications and games side by side with macOS applications without rebooting your Mac

Optimized for macOS Monterey and Windows 11 to support the latest features and functionality

Run multiple operating systems like Windows, Linux, and macOS at the same time in a virtual machine to efficiently transfer data and share resources

Easily drag and drop text and images from one application to another, between Mac and Windows OSs

Rebuilt and optimized to natively run on Apple M1 and Intel-based Mac devices, improving speed and performance

