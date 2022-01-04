Amazon offers up to 60% off watches: Invicta, Timex, Citizen, more from $18 Prime shipped

Amazon is currently offering up to 60% off watches from Invicta, Timex, Citizen, Anne Klein, and more. Prices are as marked. A standout from this sale is the men’s Timex Expedition Solar-Powered Watch that’s marked down to $58.84 shipped. To compare, this watch is regularly priced at up to $85 and you can choose from three watch band styles as well. It can easily be dressed up or down and this is a perfect style for everyday wear. One of the coolest things about this watch is that it can be charged by any light with a four-month power reserve. The dial also has glow in the dark features so you can see the time, even in the dark. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Timex Expedition Watch features:

Adjustable tan 20mm leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference

Charged by any light with a four-month power reserve

Gray dial with full Arabic numerals; date window at 3 o’clock

Gunmetal gray 40mm brass case with mineral crystal; luminous hands

Water resistant to 50m (165 ft): In general, suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkeling

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!