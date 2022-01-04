Dell announces Quantum Dot OLED UltraWide monitor, Concept Nyx, more at CES 2022

As CES 2022 is now fully under way, Dell announced several PC gaming-focused products and concepts to give your setup solid upgrades all around. You’ll find information about Dell’s new Concept Nyx, gaming headset, Quantum Dot OLED UltraWide monitor, and computers here. There’s plenty to explore, so without further ado, let’s take a look at Dell’s CES 2022 announcements.

Concept Nyx aims to let you game anywhere

Alienware’s Concept Nyx offers a unique take and look at what gaming might be like in the next few years. We’ve already got a small glimpse at it with Google Stadia, but Concept Nyx aims to make it so you can seamlessly transition between playing an already-owned PC game at your desk to your TV or other device.

Essentially, you’d be playing a game on your desktop but then want to move to the living room. A simple press of a button would mean that you can begin playing on the TV and even split the screen with another app, so that way, things could be shared even more. It’s all designed around a low-latency backend and run on your local network, so that way you can enjoy a near similar experience to sitting at your desk while playing anywhere in the house.

Being a concept still, Nyx is very much in the development stage at this point, and we’re unsure when, or even if, it will ever make a public launch. Of course, we’ll keep you updated on the progress of Concept Nyx as we get more information.

Quantum Dot OLED UltraWide?

If you’ve seen any of my Behind the Screens posts, then you know I’m an UltraWide fan through and through. The main downside to most UltraWide monitors, though, is that the display quality can sometimes be subpar to 16:9 alternatives, especially when it comes to screen technology. Well, Dell’s latest Alienware monitor, announced today at CES, brings some impressive specs to the table.

Firstly, the display features Quantum Dot technology, which lets Alienware deliver a slim panel and “superior color performance” as well as a “higher peak luminance and greater color gamut range.” What does all of this mean? Well, the OLED panel has the ability to game in HDR at up to 175Hz native refresh rate, which is something that we’ve never seen at the consumer level before. You’ll find an 1800R curvature for further immersion as well.

We don’t know exactly what the Alienware AW3423DW will retail for, but more information will be available later in the year on this high-end gaming display.

Game without wires

Alienware is also announcing two wireless peripherals at CES 2022. First up is the tri-mode wireless gaming mouse, or the AW720M. It has “unprecedented performance,” thanks to its 26,000 DPI and the ability to track at up to 650IPS. This all comes from an increased sensor capability as well as optical switches that help the left and right keyplates to trigger near-instantly.

You’ll find that the AW720M also packs up to 140 hours of lag-free gaming on a single charge, though opting for Bluetooth connectivity paves the way for 420 hours of continuous use before it’s time to plug in the USB-C cable. If you’re in the middle of gaming when the battery gets low, just five minutes of being plugged in can deliver up to an additional 20 hours of use. The mouse also supports being plugged in for times when you need the best performance possible.

The Alienware AW920H is a tri-mode wireless gaming headset that’s also being announced today. It features 40mm Hi-Res-certified drivers, active noise cancellation, and an AI-driven noise-canceling microphone for a well-rounded set of features. When gaming, you’ll be able to enjoy up to 30 hours of wire-free use before it’s time to plug back in. When the headset starts to die, a quick 15-minute charge delivers six more hours of use so you’re never out of the game for long.

Thin and light with plenty of power

Also at CES 2022, Alienware is announcing its x15 R2 gaming laptop. The latest generation of Alienware’s x15 gaming laptop leverages the latest technology all around to be the company’s thinnest 15-inch laptop, while also packing plenty of power.

You’ll find Intel’s latest 12th Generation Core processors here as well as DDR5 RAM, NVIDIA’s RTX 30-series graphics cards, and NVMe storage for a well rounded package. It also comes with a Dolby Vision display and Dolby Atmos speakers for enjoying multiple forms of content on the go. Upgraded Alienware Cryo-tech cooling technology helps this compact laptop not overheat during long gaming sessions as well.

Curious on the spec specifics? Well, you’ll be able to choose between a 14-core/20-thread i7-12700H or 19-12900H processor, the RTX 3060 (or greater, we expect but not confirmed) graphics card, a 1080p 165Hz/360Hz or 1440p 240Hz monitor, up to 400 nits of brightness, 4TB of storage, Wi-Fi 6E/2.5G Ethernet, and more. Overall, the Alienware x15 is a powerhouse of a laptop that weighs in at just over 5 pounds and 16.3mm thin or less depending on the model you choose.

9to5Toys’ Take

This is only scratching the surface of Dell’s CES 2022 announcements. There are several other laptops and desktops being released today, but these highlight some of the best from the brand. I’m most looking forward to the new UltraWide monitor, as Quantum Dot OLED sounds like a dream for a display. What announcement are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!

