Eastbay New Year, New Gear Sale takes 30% off orders of $99: Nike, adidas, more

Eastbay New Year, New Gear Sale takes 30% off orders of $99 or more with promo code RUN30 at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, and many more. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Nike Air Zoom Pegaus 38 Running Shoes. If you’re looking to boost your workouts in the new year, this style is a fantastic option. It’s also currently marked down to $72 and originally sold for $120. These shoes are available in 17 color options and feature a rigid outsole that promotes superior traction. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Eastbay customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- adidas Originals NMD R1.V2 Shoes $98 (Orig. $140)
- adidas UltraBoost DNA Running Shoes $126 (Orig. $180)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Shoes $72 (Orig. $120)
- Under Armour Flow Velociti SE $91 (Orig. $130)
- Under Armour HOVR Machina 2 Shoes $105 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 $112 (Orig. $160)
- ASICS GEL-Kayano 28 Running Shoes $96 (Orig. $160)
- Nike Air Max 270 Sneakers $112 (Orig. $160)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 $84 (Orig. $120)
- ASICS GEL-Cumulus 23 Running Shoes $84 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
You will also want to check out the Under Armour Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering hundreds of styles from $15.
