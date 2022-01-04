Eastbay New Year, New Gear Sale takes 30% off orders of $99: Nike, adidas, more

Eastbay New Year, New Gear Sale takes 30% off orders of $99 or more with promo code RUN30 at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, and many more. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Nike Air Zoom Pegaus 38 Running Shoes. If you’re looking to boost your workouts in the new year, this style is a fantastic option. It’s also currently marked down to $72 and originally sold for $120. These shoes are available in 17 color options and feature a rigid outsole that promotes superior traction. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Eastbay customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out the Under Armour Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering hundreds of styles from $15.

