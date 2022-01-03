Under Armour Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles from $15

The Under Armour Semi-Annual Sale only happens twice a year and it’s now live! Save up to 50% off hundreds of styles including t-shirts, jackets, shoes, accessories, and much more. Prices are as marked. Under Armour Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Rival Fleece Jogger Pants that are currently marked down to $42 and originally sold for $55. These pants are great for cold weather workouts as well as lounging, and more. They’re available in eight color options and has a drawstring waist to promote a perfect fit. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!