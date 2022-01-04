Google Nest Smart Thermostat automates your home’s heat/AC at low of $65 (Refurb, Orig. $130)

Best Buy is offering the Google Nest Smart Thermostat in Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Condition for $64.99 shipped. Originally $130, it’s on sale for $100 in new condition at Amazon right now and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This smart thermostat makes it easy to program your home’s heating and cooling patterns to turn things up in the summer or down in the winter when you leave the house, while having it comfortable when returning. Doing this can help save cash and energy by not cooling or heating an empty home. On top of that, it offers support for voice commands and smartphone control so you can change the thermostat without getting off the couch or leaving bed on a cold winter morning. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

While today’s lead deal is a great price, it might be a bit more than you’re looking to spend. If that’s the case, check out Honeywell’s 7-day programmable thermostat. It doesn’t offer quite the same feature set that the Nest does, namely losing out on smart features. But, you can still program it for different heating or cooling settings on various days of the week and at $45, it leaves an additional $20 in your pocket, which could be more tempting than the sleek look of the Nest.

Don’t forget about the other Nest deals we’re seeing right now, including the Nest Mini for just $25. Various smart products are on sale currently, giving you ways to control today’s lead deal through simple voice commands, so be sure to check out those deals before the prices go back up.

More on the Google Nest Thermostat:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone.

