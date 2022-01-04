May the Force be with you in 2022 with this collectible Star Wars calendar for just $10.50

Amazon is offering the 2022 Star Wars Collector’s Edition Wall Calendar for $10.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally fetches $15 these days and launched a few months ago at $21. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re a Star Wars fan, then this wall calendar is the perfect addition to your collection. It “reminds you of the importance of history, friendship, and becoming your inner Jedi.” You’ll also find two 8×10 wall posters in a collectible gift box here to keep everything safe. Each month features a unique photo from the Star Wars universe, and it goes all the way through December 2022 to keep you up to date all year long. Head below for more.

Keep a Funko Pop! Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child bobblehead nearby to further expand your Star Wars collection. Right now this unique figurine is available on Amazon for under $10, making it a budget-focused buy as well.

Of course, we’d be remiss if we didn’t remind you to check out The Art of Star Wars book that’s on sale right now. It offers a behind the scenes look at The Mandalorian Season One for just $20 at Amazon right now. It marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and will become a gorgeous addition to your collection as soon as it arrives.

More on the 2022 Star Wars Calendar:

Join your favorite intergalactic heroes once again this year as you pay homage to the decades of interstellar fans who have come before you. This 2022 Star Wars Collector’s Edition Calendar will remind you of the importance of history, friendship and becoming your inner Jedi. This special format includes a unique calendar design and two 8 inches x 10 inches wall posters, all tucked inside an exclusive collectible gift box to keep it safe. DateWorks 2022 Calendars are great for staying organized and productive all year long. They also make a perfect gift for anyone on your list!

