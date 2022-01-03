Amazon is offering The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season One for $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $28, todayâ€™s deal marks a new all-time low that weâ€™ve tracked at Amazon for this book. In this official behind the scenes book, youâ€™ll find exclusive concept art, character and costume sketches, as well as both vehicle and creature designs. Made for the true Star Wars fan, youâ€™ll love having this book in your collection to flip through as a memory of the first major Disney+ show launch for the series. The Mandalorian was a key premiere title for Disney+, so having this book on your shelf is like owning a piece of both Star Wars and Disney history. Head below for more.

True Mandalorian fans should be sure to own the LEGO Star Wars Razor Crest Microfighter which is available for $10 on Amazon right now. Sure it uses a bit more than what youâ€™re saving above, but for the extra $2, itâ€™s worth adding it to your collection. You can take a closer look at this collectible in our announcement coverage.

Youâ€™ll also want to check out Razerâ€™s Boba Fett controller that launched a few weeks ago. Itâ€™s another great addition to your Star Wars collection that also delivers the ability to play games on your Xbox or PC. Thereâ€™s plenty of other Star Wars content to check out here at 9to5Toys as well, including Sideshowâ€™s life-size Baby Yoda, the LEGO Snowtrooper Battle Pack, and of course LEGOâ€™s new Hoth AT-ST.

More on The Art of Star Wars The Mandalorian:

The Art of Star Wars: The MandalorianÂ takes fans behind the scenes of the first ever live-actionÂ Star WarsÂ television series.Â Filled with concept art, sketches, and interviews with key cast, crew, and creatives, including executive producer/showrunner/writer Jon Favreau and executive producer/director Dave Filoni,Â The Art of Star Wars: The MandalorianÂ will provide readers with an exclusive look at a whole new universe ofÂ Star WarsÂ characters, locations, and vehicles.

