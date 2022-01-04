All-new meross HomeKit Color Table Lamp sees first discount to $30 (Save 25%)

The official meross Amazon storefront now offers its all-new Smart HomeKit Color Table Lamp for $29.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at the first discount since launching last month and a new all-time low at 25% off. Bringing color lighting to your space, the latest addition to the meross stable arrives with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant support out of the box. Better yet, there’s no need for any additional hardware to get started. Its internal LEDs can also dish out 2000-5700K tunable white light on top of full color illumination. Head below for more.

If you’d just rather upgrade an existing lamp or appliance with HomeKit support, Amazon is also discounting the meross Dual Outlet Smart Plug to $14.99. Normally fetching closer to $20, you’re looking at 25% in savings alongside the best price in months at $2.50 under previous price cuts. This model sports the same smart home connectivty as the lead deal, but packs a pair of individually-controllable outlets in place of an LED light.

This week at CES 2022, we’re tracking a collection of all-new smart home releases, as well. Our event hub is worth a look for all of the latest news off the Vegas Strip, especially when it comes to all of the gear that will integrate into your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup.

meross Smart HomeKit Color Table Lamp features:

Dimming function of the smart lamp provides users with a more Eyes-Caring environment, which makes night time feedings and diaper changes easier as a nursery night light. It also helps you to fall asleep more easily. Physical buttons have been added to make this ambient light easy to control even when away from your phone. Top/bottom buttons can meet most needs.

