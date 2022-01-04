Razer’s 2022 Blade laptops intro latest Ryzen 9, RTX 3080 Ti, DDR5, and 4K 144Hz displays

Now that CES 2022 is fully underway, Razer has made its first major announcement at the annual show. Launching its latest lineup of 2022 Razer Blade gaming laptops, all three sizes are being updated with more powerful graphics cards, DDR5 memory, and faster next-generation processors. This includes offering up to RTX 3080 Ti GPUs from NVIDIA with ray tracing 16GB of GDDR6 memory as well as RAM with speeds of up to 4800MHz, these laptops are ready to handle anything you throw their way.

Razer’s 2022 Blade laptops make on-the-go 4K 144Hz possible

When it comes to compact performance, it’s hard to beat the Razer Blade 14. Refreshed at E3 2021, the Blade 14 was one of the most compact RTX 3080 laptops on the market that also delivered AMD’s latest Ryzen 9 processor. Well, not to be outdone by…itself, Razer just upped the ante again with the updated Blade 14 announced today at CES 2022.

The all-new 2022 Razer Blade 14 features the latest AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor with eight-cores and 16-threads as well as integrated Radeon 680M graphics, but it doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find up to a 1440p 165Hz display and the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. The 3080 Ti takes things to the next level in-and-of-itself with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and the laptop also uses next-generation DDR5-4800MHz memory for its RAM. Honestly, the Blade 14 is going to be the laptop to beat in 2022, and I can’t wait to see what comes of this year in gaming computers.

While the Blade 14 is geared toward offering a compact and powerful package, there are a few features that it holds back on in order to have the form-factor it does. However, the Blade 15 takes things to another level with many of the same updates that the Blade 14 has, and then some.

Most notably, the 2022 Razer Blade 15 offers similar overall specs with the addition of a 360Hz 1080p display, 240Hz 1440p, and an all-new 4K 144Hz panel that we’ve not seen in a laptop until now. The IPS-grade display offers a 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut making it great for content creation as well.

Going for the all-out Blade 15 Advanced delivers Intel’s i9-12900H processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and the 15.6-inch 144Hz 4K display that wraps up a impressively powerful laptop ready to handle anything that comes its way.

When it comes to replacing a desktop, that’s a lot to ask from a portable computer. However, Razer wanted to make its Blade 17 as compelling as possible in that area. The powerful laptop “doubles down on music and gameplay” thanks to having eight total speakers that help you hear even the most minute detail.

The 2022 Razer Blade 17 also leverages NVIDIA’s Studio platform with an 82Wh battery that’s ready to last even longer than the previous models. For specs, the Blade 17 offers everything the Blade 15 does, just in a larger form-factor. You’ll find the same 1080p 360Hz, 1440p 240Hz, and 4K 144Hz monitor options available here, just with a 17.3-inch measurement instead of 15.6. The increased screen size can make for a better on-the-go work experience if that’s what you’re buying the laptop for, making it a compelling option for power at home and on-the-go.

The 2022 Razer Blade 15 and Blade 17 are slated to be available for pre-order on January 25 with pricing starting at $2,499.99. The Blade 14 goes live on February 10 at $1,999.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

Razer pulled out all the stops for its 2022 Blade lineup of laptops. The fact that they were, somehow, able to cram an RTX 3080 Ti graphics card into a 14-inch form-factor with 16GB of VRAM and an 8-core 16-thread Ryzen 9 processor is amazing to me. And when it comes to the Blade 15 and Blade 17, the fact that you can now have a 4K 144Hz monitor with you at all times while on-the-go is mind-blowing in and of itself, let along paired with a graphics card that can actually run games at that resolution and frame rate.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!