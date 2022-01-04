Samsung’s Smart Monitors have built-in AirPlay 2, Netflix, more: 4K at $330, more from $190

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 32-inch M7 4K Smart Monitor for $329.99 shipped. Normally fetching $400, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since Black Friday, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is one of the best prices overall. Equipped with a 32-inch 4K panel, the real star of the show on Samsung’s M7 Monitor is all of the built-in smart functionality. So if the 65W USB-C PD port and pair of HDMI ports won’t cut it for connecting to a machine, the onboard AirPlay 2 and ative access to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, YouTube, and other services should. There’s also an adaptive picture mode for adjusting the brightness throughout the day. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage.

If you can get away with a 1080p resolution instead of the 4K visuals noted above, Samsung’s 24-inch M5 Smart Monitor is certainly worth a look instead. This offering arrives with all of the same built-in smart capabilities as you’ll find above, just with a lower-end panel and more affordable price tag to match. Currently on sale at Amazon for $189.99, you’re looking at one of the best prices yet at $60 off the usual $250 price tag.

While we’re talking workstation upgrades, this morning saw a notable price cut go live on Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini. Dropping in price starting at $649, this machine will pair perfectly with the Samsung Smart Monitors above to overhaul your setup.

Samsung 32-inch 4K M7 Smart Monitor features:

Do-It-All Screen for every side of life. Get work done without a PC, with the installed Microsoft Office 365, or by remote access to your office computer. Then switch to pure entertainment with the on-board one-stop entertainment system. Binge watching got even easier. Access a bunch of entertainment apps, such as Netflix, YouTube, and HBO.

