Save up to 25% on TriggerPoint foam rollers, percussion massagers, more from $21

Just in time for outfitting your New Year’s workout kit, Amazon is now taking up to 25% off a selection of TriggerPoint foam rollers, massagers, and more. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller starting $22.72 in a variety of colors. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at the first notable discount since 2020, one of the best prices to date, and 24% in savings. TriggerPoint’s GRID Foam Rollers are perfect for helping you soothe those sore muscles after workouts with a dense foam build. It also has a unique hollow core design and textured shape for added support.

Throughout the rest of the sale, you’ll be able to save on plenty of other gear for supplementing your workouts. Starting at $21, you’re looking at some of the best prices to date at up to 25% off. Ranging from more affordable foam rollers in various form-factors to higher-end massagers and other gear, now is the perfect time to outfit your workout regimen.

Though if your fitness journey could use a bit of a push, the challenge of closing all three rings on Apple Watch Series 7 may be just what you need. On top of being able to track just about any workout imaginable, other features like a swim-proof design and heart rate monitoring make it a notable workout companion. Not to mention the fact that it’s currently on sale from $339.

TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller features:

TriggerPoint GRID foam rollers feature a patented design that offers a superior, multi-density exterior constructed over a rigid, hollow core that withstands repeated use while maintaining shape and integrity. The proven durability of the GRID has helped make it a trusted tool of physical therapists, massage therapists, athletic trainers and professional athletes. The GRID can be used to roll through tight muscles, knots and kinks to reduce soreness and improve mobility.

