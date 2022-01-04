Woot’s outdoor tactical gear sale includes CRKT pocket knives from $58, Vertx packs, more

Woot is offering a wide range of outdoor hunting and tactical gear on sale. Shipping is free for Prime members with others being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite deal here is the CRKT Foresight EDC Folding Pocket Knife for $78.99. If you were to check Amazon right now, the same knife fetches $93 and today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen in the past few months, though it did hit just under $70 in October. Delivering a blade pivot based around IKBS ball bearings, this knife offers a fast opening experience while remaining strong and lightweight. The blade itself has a titanium nitride finish that “improves corrosion resistance” as well as shipping with a lifetime warranty that covers “any defects in materials or workmanship” so long as you own the knife. Head below for more.

More outdoor gear deals:

If you’re going outdoors for fitness training in the new year, then consider picking up the TicWatch Pro 3 which is on sale right now for $240. That’s a drop from its normal $300 going rate and you’ll find that it’s even slated to get Wear OS 3 support. The smartwatch has plenty of fitness tracking functions as well, including step counting, heart rate monitoring, and more.

More on the CRKT Foresight Pocket Knife:

  • Fast Opening: IKBS ball bearing pivot deploys the blade fast
  • Enhanced Protection: Titanium nitride finish improves corrosion resistance
  • Strong And Lightweight: Aluminum handle combines strength with minimal weight

