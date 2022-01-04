TicWatch Pro 3 will get Wear OS 3 support, now down to $240 (Reg. $300), more

The official Mobvoi Amazon storefront is now offering its TicWatch Pro 3 Smartwatch for $239.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $300, today’s offer amounts to $60 in savings, is the best since Black Friday, and one of the lowest to date overall, too. As one of the more recent additions to the brand’s stable that will also be receiving Wear OS 3 support, the TicWatch 3 Pro packs a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and 72-hour battery life. Alongside displaying notifications from your smartphone, it can also track a variety of health and fitness stats including sleep as well as heart rate, and now new additions like blood oxygen readings, stress, loud noises, and more. You can also get a better look at what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of Mobvoi’s Wear OS 3 lineup, the TicWatch E3 is also on sale via Amazon. Dropping to $159.99 when clipping the on-page coupon, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings and matches our previous holiday mention in December. Packing a circular 1.3-inch screen, TicWatch E3 arrives with a bevy of fitness tracking features.

Of course if we’re talking about ways to hit those New Year’s resolutions, these all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 7 are worth talking about. Delivering notable price cuts that coincide perfectly with the start of 2022, you can get in on Apple’s latest wearable from $339.

TicWatch Pro 3 features:

Innovative Technology Ensures Longer Battery Life – Dual-layer Display 2.0 supports Smart Mode and Enhanced Essential Mode, enables up to 3 days of battery life in Smart Mode, and up to 45 days in enhanced Essential Mode. Better Experience – The 1st wear OS by Google smartwatch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform. 1G RAM and 8G ROM enable smoother performance and more precise interactions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!