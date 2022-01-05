Bring the Beats Flex with Apple’s W1 chip on your next workout at $40 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Beats Flex Wireless Earphones $40 shipped. Down from the usual $50 going rate, today’s offer comes within $1 of the Black Friday price while saving you 20%. Perfect for bringing along on New Year’s resolution-driven runs or other workouts, the Beats Flex sport an around-neck design that packs an inline microphone with playback controls. Notably, you’ll also find Apple’s W1 chip which allows for fast pairing alongside up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge. Added water- and sweat-resistance are a nice touch, too. Find all of the other details in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A more affordable route would be taking the Anker Life P2i earbuds for a spin instead. These just-released true wireless buds enter with a $35 price tag and pack some notable specs even with a low barrier to entry. Powered by 10mm drivers, you’re looking at 28 hours of playback and fast pairing, among other inclusions.

On the note of a higher-end solution, our guide to the best true wireless earbuds of 2021 is certainly worth a look. Out of the 15 different earbuds we reviewed throughout last year, we’ve settled on five different models that stand out from the rest. Including brands like Anker, Marshall, and more, you’ll want to check out the top contenders right here.

Beats Flex Wireless Earphones features:

In your ears or around your neck, Beats Flex are as versatile as the life you lead. Whether you’re listening to music, taking calls, or scrolling your social feed, you’ll always be ready for what’s next. Magnetic earbuds make listening that much easier by automatically playing music when they’re in your ears and pausing when they’re attached around your neck. 

