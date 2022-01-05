JBL Clip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker sports a built-in carabiner at $60 (Save 25%)

Amazon currently offers the JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $59.95 shipped in several styles. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at 25% in savings alongside the best price since September at $10 below our previous mention. Featuring a compact design, JBL Clip 4 lives up to its name with the ability to clip onto backpacks and much more. The tiny package arrives in plenty of unique colors with IP67 water-resistance backing alongside up to 10 hours of battery life per charge. So if you’re looking for a compact speaker to serenade around the house or while out and about, JBL Clip 4 is certainly up to the task. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to make out for less, the OontZ Angle 3 Speaker at $25 is about as good as it gets for the price. This offering isn’t quite as premium as JBL’s option above, but will still deliver a way to listen to tunes while out and about. It’s backed by 14-hour battery life and sports an IPX7 waterproof design, too.

As for the latest from JBL, the brand has been quite busy this week for CES 2022 with the debut of a new collection of speakers. Arriving in all sorts of designs, the new JBL lineup for this year packs everything from flagship party-starters to RGB speakers and more. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage right here.

JBL Clip 4 features:

Cool, portable, and waterproof. The vibrant fresh looking JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker delivers surprisingly rich JBL Original Pro Sound in a small package. The unique oval shape fits easy in your hand. Fully wrapped in colorful fabrics with expressive details inspired by current street fashion, it’s easy to match your style. The fully integrated carabiner hooks instantly to bags, belts, or buckles, to bring your favorite tunes anywhere.

