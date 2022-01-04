JBL unleashes new party speakers and next-gen. Boombox, but they are going to cost you

As expected, JBL speakers are getting an overhaul ahead of CES 2022 this year with the latest editions in its party lineup as well as the more modest Boombox family. JBL’s speakers are easily some of the more attractive and high-quality in the marketplace without completely destroying the bank account, although today’s three new announcements certainly aren’t on the more affordable side of things when it comes to the brand’s stable of portable sound makers. Head below for a closer look at the new JBL speakers getting announced ahead of CES 2022.

New JBL speakers arrive ahead of CES 2022

Before we dive into the flashy new light show-equipped JBL speakers, let’s take a look at the new Boombox 3. The brand is looking to bring even more clarity in the mid- and high-end frequency spectrum with the new Boombox 3 while continuing its namesake’s focus on big-time bass. The third-generation Boombox sports an internal subwoofer alongside a pair of mid-range drivers and an additional two tweeters as well as Bluetooth 5.3 in a slightly more subtle black colorway and the camo squad treatment. From there, you’ll find up to 24 hours of playback before it needs a charge as well as IP67 waterproof and dustproof protection at the very-much-not inexpensive price tag of $499.95 — this thing better really be thumping some chests at that price.

Next up is the flashy and actually quite impressive looking light-show-ready JBL Pulse 5 (seen atop this post) — if you’re into that kind of thing anyway. The almost glassy-like exterior gives way to what appears to be a 360-degree light show and sound output, all of which can be customized via the companion JBL Portable app. While the Bluetooth 5.3 JBL speaker can light up your party or bedroom without playing any sound at all, it sounds like it can run its colorful LEDs and speaker array for up to 12 hours at a time as well as being connected with other models in the lineup for a bigger and more impressive show as well. This IP67 water and dustproof model will carry a $249.95 price tag at launch.

And lastly for today’s new JBL speaker announcements we have the PartyBox Encore. As the name implies, you’re looking at a 100W “pump up the jams” driver that features some additional I/O in the form of auxiliary audio jacks and USB ports alongside a digital wireless mic for karaoke. It features a similar app-controlled, syncopated lighting treatment, albeit in an arguably less attractive design than the aforementioned JBL Pulse 5, with a handle on-board, IPX4 water protection, and up to 10 hours at a time. It also has a hefty $399.95 MSRP attached as well.

9to5Toys’ Take

While they might not be on the more affordable end of JBL’s speaker lineup, they do sound like they will be among the best in the categories they occupy. The JBL Pulse 5 looks especially impressive, and while it probably won’t sound as good as the $500 Boombox that would arguably be more suited for your bass-heavy parties, it’s among the most attractive light-show-ready speakers on the market considering it also boasts world-class JBL internals. According to the press releases, JBL said all three new models will be available for purchase in summer 2022.

